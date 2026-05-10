First Warning Forecast: Perfect weather for Mother's Day

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will be perfect for any Mother's Day plans! Temperatures will start out pleasantly in the 60s and climb into the mid 80s by the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the W at 4-8 mph, turning out of the SE at 5-10 mph during the afternoon. We'll see sunny skies, with just a 10% chance of a pop-up shower. Overnight will be mostly clear with lows dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s as cooler air moves in.

Tomorrow morning will start out with breezy conditions with increasing clouds. Winds out of the NE at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph will help bring cooler air into the region, with temperatures hovering in the 60s all day. Some showers are likely during the afternoon, particularly for the Peninsulas where up to 0.25" of rain is expected. Showers clear out Monday evening, with overnight lows dropping into the 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures only in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be a step warmer in the upper 70s with a few showers possible during the afternoon/evening. A quick round of rain looks likely Wednesday night into Thursday, but clearing is likely Thursday afternoon.

Next weekend appears to be the start of a warmer and more humid stretch, with Saturday marking the beginning of the warmer weather.

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