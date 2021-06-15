First Warning Forecast: Pleasant and less humid Wednesday along with a few storms

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid and upper 60s.

It will turn less humid on Wednesday, but we will still have the chance for scattered storms. High temperatures will warm to near 80.

If you're not a fan of the heat and humidity, Thursday will be your day. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s with low humidity. Skies will be partly cloudy. Overall, a very comfortable day for June.

Humidity levels will start to climb on Friday along with temperatures. Highs will warm to the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

A few disturbances will move in for the weekend. Most of Saturday will be dry and hot, with highs near 93 degrees. Keeping a slight chance for late-day storms.

Scattered storms will be possible on Father's Day, but it shouldn't be a washout.