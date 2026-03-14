First Warning Forecast: Pleasant Saturday, tracking Monday severe threat

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will be a great Saturday with mostly sunny skies expected throughout the day along with light winds out of the NW at 5-10 mph. We'll see afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Overnight we'll see mainly clear skies along with lows dropping into the 40s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny to start with breezy conditions out of the SE at 10-20 mph. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 60s inland with upper 50s to low 60s closer to the shoreline. We'll see some clouds build during the afternoon, with isolated thunderstorms possible during the evening. Overnight showers and storms will be possible, with an isolated severe thunderstorm possible on the Outer Banks.

Monday poses a significant severe weather threat, and widespread severe storms are expected late Monday afternoon and evening. The day will start with some showers and clouds, with some partial clearing possible during midday. It will be warm and windy, with high temperatures in the 70s along with winds out of the S at 20-30 mph, gusting up to 40 mph.

MONDAY SEVERE THREAT: A rare large scale severe threat for damaging winds, large hail, and even strong tornadoes is looking likely on Monday. An approaching cold front along with warm and moist air in place and a primed environment for severe weather will lead to a large threat late in the day on Monday. The first threat will be isolated from super-cell thunderstorms, meaning large hail and strong tornadoes will be possible where these rotating thunderstorms form. The second threat will come from a squall line that will move through with the cold front, which will pose a widespread wind damage threat along with the chance for weaker tornadoes. Stay weather aware Monday!

Skies will clear Monday night, and sunshine returns Tuesday with much cooler temperatures behind the cold front. Temperatures moderate by the end of next week.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

X (Twitter)