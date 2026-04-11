First Warning Forecast: Pleasant weekend weather, much warmer next week

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will be a pleasant spring day with mostly sunny skies expected along with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be a little cooler along the immediate coast, with a sea breeze keeping temps in the low 60s. Winds will start out of the W at 5-10 mph, picking up out of the NE at 10-15 mph. Pollen counts will be high today. Overnight will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the 40s and low 50s.

Tomorrow will be another nice spring day with mostly sunny skies expected again. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, with winds out of the SE at 10-15 mph. Overnight clouds will fill in with winds picking up out of the S, with overnight lows only dropping into the 50s.

Monday will begin a stretch of days in the 80s, with partly cloudy skies expected as well. It will be breezy, with winds out of the SW at 10-20 mph. Tuesday temperatures will jump even higher, with mid to upper 80s expected. By Wednesday, some areas will likely reach the low 90s, with record high temperatures possible. Dry conditions are expected to continue next week, with drought becoming worse as we head deeper into April.

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