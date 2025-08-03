First Warning Forecast: Pleasant weekend weather with rough surf

Meteorologist Greg Padgett's First Warning Forecast

After weeks of stifling heat, this weekend brought a welcome break with below-average temperatures and minimal rainfall.

The only drawback came along area beaches, where coastal advisories were in effect for heavy surf and minor flooding.

Sunday is expected to be nearly perfect, with highs in the low 80s and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will gradually warm by next weekend, with an uptick in thunderstorms expected Friday and Saturday.

