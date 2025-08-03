Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Pleasant weekend weather with rough surf

Weekend Temperatures running about 10 degrees below normal
First Warning Forecast: Pleasant weekend weather with rough surf
Weather Headlines.png
7 Day PM (1).png
ADI Highs Today.png
Posted

Meteorologist Greg Padgett's First Warning Forecast

After weeks of stifling heat, this weekend brought a welcome break with below-average temperatures and minimal rainfall.

The only drawback came along area beaches, where coastal advisories were in effect for heavy surf and minor flooding.

Sunday is expected to be nearly perfect, with highs in the low 80s and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will gradually warm by next weekend, with an uptick in thunderstorms expected Friday and Saturday.

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway