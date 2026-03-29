First Warning Forecast: Plenty of sunshine along with a warming trend

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will be a pleasant spring day, we'll see mostly sunny skies along with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will start out calm, picking up out of the S at 10-15 mph during the afternoon. Overnight temperatures will not be as chilly, with lows dropping into the 40s with not frost or freeze expected.

Tomorrow will be a step warmer, with high temperatures reaching the 70s by the afternoon. We'll see mostly sunny skies during the morning followed by partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. It will be a little gusty during the afternoon, with winds out of the SW at 10-20 mph gusting up to 25 mph. Overnight lows will be rather mild, dropping only into the 50s. We will close out the month of March even warmer, with mostly sunny skies along with high temperatures near 80! Winds will be gusty again, out of the SW at 10-20 mph.

The chances for rain start to creep up later in the week, with some thunderstorms possible later in the day on Wednesday. We're keeping an eye on Wednesday for a severe threat, but right now the highest potential looks to be to our northwest. Some showers remain possible through the end of the week. It will stay warm with highs in the 70s to near 80!

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