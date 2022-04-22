First Warning Forecast:

Plenty of sunshine and 80s on the way this weekend. Tracking rain for next week.

Get ready for an incredible weekend. We'll start our Saturday with some areas of fog, especially near the coast. The afternoon will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s. Sunday will be even warmer with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. This will be 10 degrees above normal for this time of year! Rain chances remain low through the weekend!

Our next chance for rain is set to move in with a cold front on Tuesday. As of now, expect showers and storms Tuesday afternoon to evening. Highs will drop from the mid 80s on Monday to the mid 60s on Wednesday, behind the cold front.

