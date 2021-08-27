First Warning Forecast: Plenty of sunshine, hot and humid Friday, heat index 100+

First Warning Forecast

Sunshine and summer heat to end the week… We'll start our Friday with muggy temperatures in the upper 70s. Highs will climb even higher to the low to mid 90s today, close to 10 degrees above normal for this of year. Today's heat index values (feels like) will soar to between 100 and 105 degrees. The positive, is today will be a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies and only a 10% chance of rain. Strong high pressure will remain in control of our weather today.

Tonight, will feature mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 70s.

Highs will remain in the low 90s as we head into the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated shower or storm possible (20%). Each day the afternoon heat index will climb to 100 or greater.

High pressure will break down as we head into the upcoming work week. Showers and storm chances will increase starting Tuesday as a cold front sweeps across the mid-Atlantic along with the possible moisture of what's left of Tropical Cyclone Ida. Heavy rain will be a possibility if the moisture does move in, so we'll have to keep an eye on the storm as it makes landfall along the Gulf Coast this weekend.