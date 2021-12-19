Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Plummeting temperatures this afternoon along with much needed rain

items.[0].videoTitle
wx-rain 8.png
Posted at 8:45 AM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 09:06:05-05

First Warning Forecast:

A strong cold front will move through the area today bringing in more rain and dramatically colder air. After starting in the 60s this morning, temperatures will plummet to the low 40s by midday. Expect widespread rain through midday with showers tapering off in the afternoon. Rainfall totals expected to be between .5" and 1.00". Winds will ramp up today, north at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. This will lead to wind chills this afternoon in the 30s.

The unseasonably cold air will continue Monday with highs in the 40s and mostly sunny skies. We are watching an area of low pressure expected to slide up the Carolina coast late Tuesday and Wednesday leading to more clouds and showers. Highs will linger in the low to mid 50s for much of the week and warm to the 60s again by Christmas Day.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign