First Warning Forecast: Potential for wintry weather next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening conditions will be clearing. Highs today reach the upper 50s to low 60s. Another burst of moisture will be possible as we sleep tonight but the rain will be gone by the commute tomorrow morning.

Highs tomorrow will be a step warmer. Friday afternoon will be mainly dry and a bit brighter. Next rain chances arrive Saturday morning with a wintry mix possible mainly for areas north of the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore.

We're monitoring the potential for a wintry mix here at home early Monday morning before switching over to rain as we approach the afternoon.

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

