Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Tonight we'll see mostly cloudy skies with breezy conditions sticking around. Lows will drop into the 40s with winds out of the NE at 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph.

A powerful coastal storm will move in on Wednesday, with clouds building throughout the morning and rain arriving from south to north during the afternoon. We'll see windy conditions, with winds out of the NE at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph by the afternoon. Minor tidal flooding is expected during the morning (9 AM) and evening (9 PM) high tide cycles. Rain during the afternoon will become heavy at times overnight, with lows only reaching the 50s.

Thanksgiving morning will be the peak of the coastal storm's intensity. Wind gusts Thursday morning will be up to 50 mph inland and up to 60 mph on the coast, perhaps as high as 70 mph on the Eastern Shore. Strong wind gusts will result in numerous power outages close to the coast and scattered outages inland. Now is the time to get everything you may need in case of an outage. Heavy rain is likely throughout the morning as well, with between 3 and 5 inches of rain expected. Heavy rain could result in isolated flash flooding everywhere, and coastal areas will be difficult to traverse due to flooding rain and tidal flooding. A coastal flood warning is in effect and major tidal flooding can be expected during the Thursday morning high tide (10 AM). The heavy rain, strong winds, and tidal flooding will ease up from south to north around midday, with dry but windy conditions expected overnight.

Black Friday will be dry but with windy conditions as gusts still reach up to 50 mph along the coast. Some clouds are expected with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Saturday will be calmer and dry, with highs reaching the low 60s. Next week a few showers are possible Monday, with temperatures staying seasonable in the upper 50s to low 60s.

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