First Warning Forecast: Pushing 70 degrees again this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We’re off to another cool start to the day today. Early morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s with a light northeasterly breeze. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 40s with mainly sunny skies.

More clouds build back in Friday and we’ll be a lot more mild with highs in the low 50s. This weekend will be mostly dry to start but rain chances increase Sunday with scattered showers possible Sunday night.

Showers are forecast to linger into Monday morning but the rest of the day will be dry. Another round of showers will be possible New Years Eve and early on New Years Day. Temperatures will be mild near 60s degrees.

