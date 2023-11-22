Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Rain again today, Sunshine for Thanksgiving

Posted at 4:53 AM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 04:53:38-05

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Soggy and windy again today. Cooler and dry for Thanksgiving.

Rain continues today, especially in the morning to midday. Watch out for ponding on the roads and localized flooding. It will still be breezy with NW winds at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will start in the mid 60s this morning but fall to the upper 50s by the afternoon.

The weather looks much nicer for Thanksgiving. Expect lots of sunshine on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s.

Highs will stay in the upper 50s for Friday with partly cloudy skies. Even cooler and breezy this weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s. We will see partly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible both days.

Today: Cloudy, Rain, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W/N 10-15
Tonight: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: NW 10-15
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NW 5-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low
UV Index: 1 (Low)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update
An area of low pressure is expected to develop along a frontal boundary over the central subtropical Atlantic within the next day or so. This non-tropical low is forecast to move southeast across the central subtropical Atlantic over warmer sea surface temperatures. Environmental conditions could allow for this system to gradually acquire tropical or subtropical characteristics. A subtropical or tropical storm could form by the latter part of this week or this weekend, as the system turns northeast by the weekend.
* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)
* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (50%)

