First Warning Forecast: Rain again today, Sunshine for Thanksgiving

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Soggy and windy again today. Cooler and dry for Thanksgiving.

Rain continues today, especially in the morning to midday. Watch out for ponding on the roads and localized flooding. It will still be breezy with NW winds at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will start in the mid 60s this morning but fall to the upper 50s by the afternoon.

WTKR News 3

The weather looks much nicer for Thanksgiving. Expect lots of sunshine on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s.

WTKR News 3

Highs will stay in the upper 50s for Friday with partly cloudy skies. Even cooler and breezy this weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s. We will see partly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible both days.

WTKR News 3

Today: Cloudy, Rain, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W/N 10-15

Tonight: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: NW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

An area of low pressure is expected to develop along a frontal boundary over the central subtropical Atlantic within the next day or so. This non-tropical low is forecast to move southeast across the central subtropical Atlantic over warmer sea surface temperatures. Environmental conditions could allow for this system to gradually acquire tropical or subtropical characteristics. A subtropical or tropical storm could form by the latter part of this week or this weekend, as the system turns northeast by the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (50%)

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

