First Warning Forecast: Rain and storms from Helene moving in on Friday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Helene will bring us rain and storms on Friday. Some clearing for the weekend.

Gloomy again today but not as soggy. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with just a stray shower possible. Highs will sneak into the low 80s.

Our rain and storm chances will go up on Friday as the outer bands of Helene stretch across the Mid-Atlantic. Rain could be heavy at times with strong to severe thunderstorms possible. Our biggest rain chances will be in the afternoon to evening. Winds will kick up a bit, mainly SE at 10 to 20 mph.

Showers should clear out early Saturday morning and we will see partly cloudy skies for the rest of the weekend. Highs will reach the mid 80s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday with lighter winds. Our next round of showers moves in Sunday night to early next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Showers & Storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SE 10-20

Tropical Update

Helene strengthening and expected to bring catastrophic winds and storm surge to the northeastern gulf coast. On the forecast track, Helene will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico today and cross the Florida Big Bend coast this evening or early Friday morning. After landfall, Helene is expected to turn northwest and slow down over the Tennessee Valley on Friday and Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and Helene is expected to be a major hurricane when it reaches the Florida Big Bend coast this evening. Weakening is expected after landfall.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 345 miles.

Tropical Storm Isaac has formed in the open central subtropical Atlantic. A general east to ENE motion is anticipated over the next several days. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days and Isaac could be near hurricane intensity by the end of the week.

Tracking a broad area of low pressure along a tropical wave located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear favorable for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or two while it moves west to WNW across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (70%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (80%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

