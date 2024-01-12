First Warning Forecast: Rain and storms tonight, Windy and cooler this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking another round of rain, storms, and wind Friday night. Sunny and windy this weekend.

We will start with sunshine this morning, but clouds will build in through the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s by the afternoon. Another round of rain is set to move in after sunset. Strong to severe storms are possible. The wind will ramp up through the day with gusts to 40+ mph possible tonight.

WTKR News 3

Rain should move out before sunrise Saturday, and we will quickly return to sunshine. Temperatures will be falling from the upper 50s to the upper 40s on Saturday. It will be windy with a west wind at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35 mph.

Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, but highs will struggle to reach 50. It will still be breezy with a west wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Keep a close eye on Tuesday of next week. A weather system is set to slide up the southern Atlantic coast that could bring rain and snow to the region. At this point, there is a lot of “disagreement” between the forecast models on the timing, amount of moisture, and the location of the rain/snow line. Worth watching closely for the first half of next week.

Today: Building Clouds. Temperatures in the mid 50s. Winds: SE 10-20

Tonight: Storms, Windy. Temperatures in the mid 60s. Winds: S 20-30 G40

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies, Windy. Temperatures falling through the 50s. Winds: W 15-25 G35



