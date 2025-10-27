First Warning Forecast: Rain and wind return this week

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will be mostly cloudy along with some showers and drizzle possible, particularly in Northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks. Highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s. It will be windy, with winds out of the NE at 10-20 mph by this afternoon. Seas will be rough, with 3-5 foot waves on the Atlantic and 2-3 foot waves on the Chesapeake, a small craft advisory is in place. Overnight temperatures will hover in the 50s as steady rain moves in.

Tomorrow will be a washout, with steady rain along with strong winds out of the NE at 20-30 mph, gusting up to 40 mph at times and 50 mph on the Outer Banks. Minor tidal flooding will be possible during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Rain will continue into the evening and taper off overnight. Wednesday will be breezy with cloudy skies and occasional showers. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 60s, with winds out of the NE at 10-20 mph. Nuisance to minor tidal flooding is possible on Wednesday as well.

On Wednesday night into Thursday morning a cold front will push through, brining showers and a line of thunderstorms through the region. By Thursday afternoon clearing should begin, with about 1-3 inches of beneficial rainfall expected in total from Tuesday through Thursday. Skies will become mostly sunny by Halloween.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Hurricane Melissa is now a category 5 with 160 mph maximum sustained winds. Extreme winds, feet of rain, and storm surge will be devastating for Jamaica. Melissa will also make landfall in Cuba as a major category 3 hurricane. The storm will then impact the southern Bahamas, before moving northeast and staying clear of the US east coast (in part due to a cold front that impacts us here on Thursday), but could impact Bermuda.

