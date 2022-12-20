First Warning Forecast: Rain and wind to end the week, A frigid weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Chilly again today. Rain and wind to end the week. Even colder air moves in for Christmas.

Temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s again this morning. Expect a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. Highs will only reach the mid 40s today, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

We will take a baby step warmer on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. Expect another blend of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

The soggy weather returns on Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west. Scattered showers are possible in the morning, but the bigger rain chances will be in the afternoon to evening. We will warm to near 60 on Thursday and winds will start to pick up (E/SE at 10-15 with gusts to 25 mph).

Rain will continue for Friday morning to midday then taper off for the afternoon. Winds will continue to crank up (S/W at 20 to 30 with gusts to 45 mph). Expect highs in the upper 50s Friday midday.

Temperatures will take a nosedive behind the cold front. We will wake up with numbers in the low 20s Saturday morning with a wind chill near 10°. Highs will struggle to reach the mid 30s, but it will feel more like the mid 20s with a west wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to near 30 mph. Winds will start to back down on Sunday, but it will still be cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NE 5-10

