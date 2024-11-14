First Warning Forecast: Rain and wind to end the week, Coastal flooding threat

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain and wind to end the work week. Sunshine and 60s this weekend.

Mostly cloudy today with rain building in this afternoon from west to east. Highs will warm to near 60 today. Rain becomes more widespread tonight and the wind picks up.

Rain will continue for Friday morning, tapering off by midday. Many areas could see 1” to 2” of (much-needed) rainfall. Winds will ramp up on Friday, NE at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph. Watch out for areas of tidal flooding near high tide Friday morning.

Expect lots of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the low 60s. It will still be windy on Saturday, north at 10 to 20 mph. Highs will reach the mid 60s on Sunday with partly cloudy skies and light winds.

Today: Cloudy, PM Showers. Highs near 60. Winds: E 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy, Rain, Breezy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: E 10-15

Tomorrow: AM Showers, Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N 15-25G35

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Nineteen forms in the western Caribbean Sea. The depression is expected to stall and meander near the north coast of Honduras late Friday and through the weekend. The depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later today and continue strengthening, if it remains over water.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

