First Warning Forecast: Rain chances decrease, feels like temps increase

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, slow moving storms lead to flooding concerns. The rain fades just before midnight tonight. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

We're slightly drier Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 90s with heat index values in the low 100s. A few spotty storms will be possible in the afternoon.

Thursday will be our driest and hottest day of the week. Highs climb to the mid 90s but it will feel like near 110 degrees.

This weekend will be hot and humid. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with the chance of afternoon storms.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:

7-15-25, 2 pm

An area of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms across the Florida Peninsula. It is forecast to move into the Gulf. It has a 40% of tropical formation within the next week.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar