First Warning Forecast: Rain chances going up to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More clouds and more rain on the way… We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with an isolated shower or storm possible. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 this afternoon, a few degrees above normal for this time of year. East to northeast winds will pick up through the day.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered showers Thursday and Friday. Highs will return to the upper 70s, but it will still be muggy. East winds will continue at 5 to 15 mph over the next several days.

It is looking like a gloomy and soggy weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies both days with a bigger chance for rain. Highs will linger in the upper 70s with persistent east to northeast winds. We will see a return to sunshine and a warmup to the 80s again early next week.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: E 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with a surface trough centered about 100 miles northeast of the northwestern Bahamas. Upper-level winds are expected to remain unfavorable for significant tropical development of this system while it moves slowly NW or north over the next few days. Although upper-level winds could become a little less hostile by the weekend, the system is forecast to interact with a front near the coast of the southeastern United States around that time, and tropical development still appears unlikely.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR