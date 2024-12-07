First Warning Forecast: Rain chances to start the work week

Jim Duncan's First Warning Forecast

After a cold but sunny early start to the weekend, our weather will continue chilly overnight with lows dipping into the lower 30s, but a wind shift from the southwest will be the harbinger of a warming trend Sunday through midweek.

Sunday will turn very mild for December with some gusty winds from the southwest. Under mostly sunny skies highs will warm to the upper 50s. Be alert for small craft advisories over the Bay through at least early Sunday afternoon. The next system will approach Sunday night from the Mississippi Valley, bringing a quick return of clouds, with light rain developing into early Monday.

WTKR News 3 Monday Morning Model Forecast Map



Those showers Monday morning will move out quickly, with dry weather expected by afternoon. Tuesday will be the calm before the next system, which will likely be a more significant front, with low pressure developing along it Tuesday night through the day Wednesday. Look for high chances for significant rain and even a few thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday. As the system moves out Wednesday night there could also be a very brief period of wintry mix inland areas as colder air returns, along with gusty winds from the northwest.

WTKR News 3 Tuesday night the rain returns. Euro model forecast map





