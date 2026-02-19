First Warning Forecast: Rain & cooler today, Warm again tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several chances for rain to end the week. Cooler today, warm again tomorrow, even cooler this weekend.

A gloomy, soggy, and cooler day. Expect mostly cloudy skies with on and off showers throughout the day. Temperature will drop from the mid to upper 50s this morning to the low 50s this afternoon.

Scattered showers will stick around for Friday. Expect mostly cloudy skies in the morning with some clearing in the afternoon. Highs will jump back to the upper 60s.

Another round of rain is set to move in this weekend, lower chances on Saturday and higher chances on Sunday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with scattered showers (mostly in NC). Rain will become more widespread on Sunday, and the wind will pick up. Expect highs in the mid 50s on Saturday and upper 40s on Sunday.

Even colder air returns early next week with highs in the 40s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Rain. Highs in the 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: S/W 5-15

