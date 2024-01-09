First Warning Forecast: Rain, extreme wind, and a severe thunderstorm risk

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Soggy and windy today with a severe storm risk. A warmer stretch with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Get ready for some messy weather today as a large weather system tracks across the eastern half of the country. Expect cloudy skies today with on and off showers throughout the day. SE winds will ramp up, triggering some coastal flooding for south facing tributaries. Heavy rain and storms are likely tonight with wind gusts reaching 50 to 60 mph. Strong to severe storms are possible, with the biggest risk between 6 pm and 11 pm.

It will still be windy on Wednesday with gusts to 30 to 40 mph. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 50s.

Thursday looks like the nicest day of the week! Expect mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the mid 50s.

Another round of rain is set to move in Friday PM to Saturday AM. Winds will also ramp up for Friday and Saturday. Highs will fall to the 40s again on Sunday.

Today: Rain, Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SE 25-35G45

Tonight: Storms, Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: S 30-40G60

Tomorrow: Clearing, Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: SW 20-30G40

