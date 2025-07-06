First Warning Forecast: Rain from TS Chantal moving in, A soggy and humid week ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain bands from Tropical Storm Chantal moving up the Mid-Atlantic coast. A hot and humid week ahead with several chances for showers and storms.

The humidity has returned… Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s today, but it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s with the humidity. Look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms as the outer rain bands from TS Chantal move through the region. Southeast winds will pick up a bit, in the 10 to 15 mph range.

The remnants of Chantal will track over North Carolina and Virgina on Monday. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. Winds will step up a bit, south to southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Highs will return to the upper 80s, but it will feel more like 100 with the humidity.

Tuesday looks like the hottest day of the week. Highs will reach the mid 90s with an afternoon heat index to 105+. Expect low 90s for the rest of the week with a heat index to 100+.

Each day next week will have a chance for scattered showers and storms as a stationary front lingers across the Mid-Atlantic. Strong to severe storms are possible with a risk for flash flooding.

Today: Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tonight: Scattered Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 11 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Chantal is moving inland over eastern South Carolina. Chantal is centered about 70 miles NE of Charleston, SC. On the forecast track, the center of Chantal is expected to move further inland into South Carolina and then North Carolina through the day today.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Rapid weakening is anticipated now that Chantal has made landfall.

