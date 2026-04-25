First Warning Forecast: Rain moves in late Saturday afternoon

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will start off with some patchy fog followed by mainly sunny skies through noon. Isolated showers and storms will start to develop during the afternoon, with rain expected overnight. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to mid 80s inland, with cooler temps along the immediate coastline. Winds will be light out of the SE at 5-10 mph for most of the day, picking up overnight out of the NE at 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow will start off with a few showers and clouds, with temperatures around 60 degrees. Temperatures will hover in the upper 50s to low 60s for the remainder of the day, with occasional showers and drizzle possible. It will be breezy along with the chilly temps, with winds out of the NE at 10-20 mph. Overnight clouds will start to clear out with lows in the 40s to low 50s.

Next week is looking cooler than last week, with high temperatures in the 60s on Monday along with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures near 70 on Tuesday. Our next chance of rain arrives on Wednesday, with a few showers possible particularly Wednesday evening.

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