First Warning Forecast: Rain moves in Tuesday and a warm up in time for the weekend

First Warning Forecast:

Tonight, will feature increasing clouds with cold temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Our next round of rain arrives Tuesday. We'll start the day with clouds and spotty showers. As the system approaches from south to north, rain will fill in across the area. Rain will be widespread by sunset and continue into Wednesday morning. Highs Tuesday will be around 50 degrees.

Wednesday will start with scattered showers but rain should move out by midday. Highs Wednesday will be in the low 50s.

Our next drop in temperature will be Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny but highs will only warm to the mid 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

A warming trend begins on Christmas Eve with highs in the mid 50s. Even warmer on Christmas Day with highs in the mid 60s! A cold front will move through Saturday night, but it's looking dry.