First Warning Forecast: Rain moving in with a giant temperature drop

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***Dense Fog Advisory until 9 AM for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Franklin, Southampton, Sussex, Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, and most of NE NC.

Rain this weekend with a major cool down… Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a few spotty showers possible. Temperatures will warm to near 70 this afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with scattered showers and temperatures in the 60s.

A cold front will move through Sunday morning, bringing in more rain and much cooler air. Temperatures will start in the 60s early Sunday morning but drop to the mid 40s by midday. Expect widespread rain Sunday morning to midday with showers tapering off in the afternoon. Winds will ramp up tomorrow, north at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

The cool air will continue next week with highs in the 40s and 50s. We will see sunshine on Monday, but it will be chilly with highs only in the mid 40s. We are watching an area of low pressure expected to slide up the Carolina coast next week. We will likely see more clouds and showers for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will linger in the low to mid 50s for much of the week.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Spotty Showers. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Lows near 60. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain, Windy. Falling to the mid 40s. Winds: N 10-20G30

