First Warning Forecast: Rain returning to end the week

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Mostly cloudy skies remain in place this evening into tomorrow morning, with mainly dry conditions expected through tonight. Clouds should help keep overnight lows a little warmer than we've seen the past couple of days, with upper 60s to low 70s expected.

Tomorrow mostly cloudy skies are expected to start the day with a few showers possible in the afternoon as a wave of low pressure tries to creep into the area. Highs will reach the low 80s, with dew points creeping up into the upper 60s and eventually low 70s to end the week. Winds will be noticeable out of the NE at 10-15 mph, with a high risk of rip currents expected along the shoreline.

Later this week our rain chances increase, with showers and occasional thunderstorms likely Thursday into Friday. Rain chances will start to taper off this weekend as high pressure regains control to our north. We'll see cooler than normal conditions continuing, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Thursday and Friday. Winds will pick up to end the work week as well, with a breeze out of the ENE at 10-20 mph expected.

