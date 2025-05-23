First Warning Forecast: Rain returns for the end of Memorial Day weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We briefly dry out today. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the morning as the clouds from last night’s storms clear. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 70s.

There will be plenty of sunshine for the start of your Memorial Day weekend. Highs Saturday reach the upper 70s. Conditions will be dry for the most part on Sunday. Showers roll in later in the evening. Memorial Day is looking mainly dry. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a slight chance of showers after dusk.

Widespread rainfall returns Tuesday. Showers linger into Wednesday. Drier conditions return by the end of next week.

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

