First Warning Forecast: Rain returns mid-late week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon, highs will be mild in the upper 50s with mostly to partly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers will move through around lunchtime. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest anywhere from 15-20 mph.

Scattered showers build overnight. Give yourself plenty of extra time on Thursday morning’s commute. Scattered showers linger throughout the day. High temperatures reach the upper 50s.

A few showers linger early Friday morning. Mainly dry conditions return just in time for the upcoming weekend. Highs on both days will be mild in the upper 50s.

Rain and cooler conditions return early next week.

