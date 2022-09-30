First Warning Forecast: Rain, storms, wind, and flooding from Hurricane Ian

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in South Carolina today and we will feel the impacts with rain, storms, wind, and flooding.

Expect cloudy skies with widespread rain throughout the day. Strong to severe thunderstorms will mix in with a risk for isolated tornadoes. It will be extremely windy today with NE/E winds at 20 to 30 mph and gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Watch out for “moderate” level flooding near times of high tide early this afternoon. We will also see 2 to 4 feet of storm surge on the Outer Banks with the potential for overwash.

The leftovers of Ian will linger over the Mid-Atlantic this weekend to early next week. Rain chances will be lower on Saturday with a mix of clouds. Winds will back down and shift to the SE Saturday as we warm to near 80. Winds will turn back to the NE on Sunday with more clouds and rain. Highs will return to the 70s on Sunday.

Showers and wind will continue for early next week. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers Monday and Tuesday. N/NE winds will stay strong early in the week. Winds will relax and we will return to sunshine by midweek.

Today: Rain, Storms, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: NE/E 20-30G40+

Tonight: Rain, Storms, Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: E 20-30G40

Tomorrow: Showers, Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: SE 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Hurricane Ian is centered about 145 miles SSE of Charleston, SC and moving NNE at 10 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Ian will approach and reach the coast of South Carolina today, and then move farther inland across eastern South Carolina and central North Carolina tonight and Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected before Ian reaches the coast later today. Rapid weakening is expected after landfall, and Ian is forecast to become an extratropical low over North Carolina tonight or on Saturday. The low is then expected to dissipate by Saturday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 485 miles.

A broad area of showers and thunderstorms off the west coast of Africa is associated with a tropical wave. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form early next week as the system moves west to WNW over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

