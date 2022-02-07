First Warning Forecast: Rain this evening, then areas of dense fog Tuesday morning

First Warning Forecast:

Rain will move out tonight near midnight. Areas of dense fog will be possible once the rain ends so take extra caution when out and about tonight into Tuesday. Temperatures overnight will be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday will feature clearing skies, more clouds in the morning and more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will warm to the upper 40s. The second half of the week will be very nice. Expect sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and even Saturday.

We are keeping a close eye on Sunday. A cold front is set to move through the region Saturday night to Sunday and an area of low pressure will track across the Southeast on Sunday. This could bring us another chance for a rain/snow mix to end the weekend.