First Warning Forecast: Rain this morning, Clearing skies this afternoon

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain this morning, clearing out this afternoon. A cooler midweek, but back to the 70s this weekend.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated storms this morning. Showers will move out by midday and clouds will clear out this afternoon. Highs will return to the low and mid 70s today, above normal for this time of year.

Cooler air moves in for midweek. Expect highs in the mid 60s Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. We will see another clearing trend on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures will warm back to the 70s for the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies Friday with highs in the low 70s. Highs will reach the mid 70s this weekend with more sun on Saturday and more clouds on Sunday.

Today: AM Rain, PM Clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW/NW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Lisa is centered about 260 miles SSE of Grand Cayman and moving west. On the forecast track, the center will pass south of the Cayman Islands today, move near or over the Bay Islands of Honduras early on Wednesday, and approach Belize later Wednesday. Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected, and Lisa is forecast to become a hurricane by early Wednesday over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

A non-tropical area of low pressure is located about 425 miles northeast of Bermuda. Some additional development is possible through late Wednesday or Wednesday night, and the system could become a tropical or subtropical storm while it moves generally ENE. By early Thursday, the system is expected to become fully extratropical and merge with a larger non-tropical low over the north-central Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

