First Warning Forecast: Rain this morning, Windy today with falling temperatures

Rain this morning, falling temperatures, and windy today as a cold front moves through. More sunshine this weekend with highs in the 50s. Tracking several rainy days next week.

Expect rain this morning with a heavy downpour and/or rumble of thunder possible. Rain will taper off mid-morning to midday and clouds will clear out in the afternoon. Temperatures will start in the 60s this morning but fall to the 50s this afternoon. It will be windy today, turning from SW to north at 15 to 25 with gusts to 30+ mph.

Winds will back down tonight with mainly clear skies. Temperatures will fall to the 30s overnight, near freezing by Saturday morning.

The weekend looks nice! Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will kick up again tomorrow, west at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts. We will see lots of sunshine on Sunday with highs in the low 50s and light winds.

The weather looks good for Presidents Day on Monday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with temperatures warming to the mid 60s. We fall into a soggy weather pattern next week with rain starting on Tuesday and continuing through midweek.

Today: AM Rain, PM Clearing, Windy. Falling from the 60s to 50s. Winds: SW/N 15-25G35+

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW/NW 10-20G30

