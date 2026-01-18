First Warning Forecast: Rain to snow today, Sunny & chilly for MLK Day

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain this morning, transitioning to snow this afternoon. A sunny and cold stretch next week.

We will see widespread rain and temperature in the 40s this morning. As colder air moves in, temperatures will fall into the 30s and the rain will switch to snow (from NW to SE). Snow accumulation will be limited by a (relatively) warm and wet ground, but some accumulation is possible. Most of the region will see 1” or less, with higher totals possible for area to the north and west (Eastern Shore, Middle Peninsula, Peninsula, etc.).

Skies will clear out for MLK Day. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 40s, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Sunny skies will continue early next week with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Today: Rain to Snow. Temperatures falling to the 30s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: W 5-15

