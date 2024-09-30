First Warning Forecast: Rain to start the week, Sunshine by midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain to start the week. More sunshine and very comfortable to end the week.

Mostly cloudy today with scattered showers and isolated storms. Highs will reach the upper 70s today, near normal for this time of year. An increasing NE wind coupled with the recent rainfall could lead to some minor level tidal flooding over the next few days.

WTKR News 3

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms again tomorrow. Highs will only reach the mid 70s with the NE wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Clouds will start to clear out on Wednesday and rain chances will drop. Expect more sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to end the week. The humidity will also dip for the second half of the week.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Isaac is forecast to become post-tropical today as it moves into the northern Atlantic.

Joyce weakens to a tropical depression over the central tropical Atlantic. Expected to become a post-tropical remnant low today.

Tropical Depression Twelve is expected to strengthen as it moves W/WNW over the open Atlantic. The depression could become a hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Watching a broad area of low pressure located over the western Caribbean Sea. A tropical depression could form around the middle part of this week while the disturbance moves slowly WNW.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (50%)

Tracking a tropical wave located a few hundred miles SSE of the Cabo Verde Islands. A tropical depression could form during the middle or latter part of this week while it moves slowly W/WNW over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (60%)

WTKR News 3

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR