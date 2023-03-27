Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Rain to start the work week, Cooler midweek

Wx Rain Umbrella.png
WTKR Weather Team
ADI Futurecast AM - First.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted at 5:37 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 05:37:46-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Rain to start the work week. A cooler first half of the week. Warming back to the 70s to end the week.

Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning, mainly inland near I-95. Showers and storms will move through this morning with higher chances to the south and lower chances to the north. Rain chances will taper off by midday and clouds will start to break up this afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s, about 10 degrees above normal.

ADI Futurecast AM - First.png

We could see another round of scattered showers/storms this evening. Temperatures will drop to the low 50s and upper 40s overnight.

Highs will only reach the mid 50s tomorrow. We will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with another chance for showers moving in late in the day.

Sunshine will return on Wednesday and Thursday with highs warming from the 50s to the 70s.
 

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Today: Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E/S 5-15
Tonight: Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows near 50. Winds: W/N 5-15
Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N/NE 5-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)
UV Index: 2 (Low)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low
 

