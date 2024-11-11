First Warning Forecast: Rain to start Veterans Day, Cooler midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain to start the week. Several days near 60° this week. Another rain chance Thursday to Friday.

Mostly cloudy with showers to start the day. Scattered showers will continue through midday with clearing skies later in the afternoon. Today looks like the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 70s.

WTKR News 3

Much cooler and windy tomorrow. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s and a north wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Cool and breezy on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s and a NE wind at 10 to 15 mph.

WTKR News 3

Tracking another chance for showers later Thursday to early Friday. Back to sunshine with highs in the mid 60s for the weekend ahead.

Today: AM Showers, PM Clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N 10-20

Tropical Update

A broad area of low pressure will likely form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in a few days. Some slow development is possible late this week while the system drifts west.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

WTKR News 3

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 3 (Low-Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

