First Warning Forecast: Rain, wind, and a severe threat from Nicole remnants

Posted at 4:27 AM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 04:27:23-05

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
The remnants of Nicole are spreading over the Mid-Atlantic today, bringing us showers, strong winds, and a severe threat. A big temperature drop is on the way this weekend.

The remnants of Nicole will move over the Mid-Atlantic today. Expect multiple rounds of scattered showers and storms as the outer bands of Nicole track through the region. The highest rain chances look to be through the midday hours and again tonight. Strong to severe storms are possible, including a risk for tornadoes. Winds will ramp up, mainly SE at 10 to 20 with gusts of 25 to 35 mph. Highs will warm to the mid 70s this afternoon.

Rain should move out overnight Friday and clouds will clear early Saturday as winds relax. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s.

A cold front will move through late Saturday to early Sunday. A few showers are possible, but much cooler air will move in. Highs will only reach the mid 50s on Sunday.

Highs will linger in the mid 50s for the first half of next week. Our next round of rain is set to move in Tuesday to Wednesday.

Today: Showers, Storms, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SE 10-20 G30
Tonight: Showers, Storms, Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S 10-20G30
Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W 5-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low (Ragweed)
UV Index: 2 (Low)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update
Nicole weakens to a tropical depression as the center of the storm moves into southern Georgia. Nicole is centered about 70 miles SW of Macon, Georgia and moving NNW at 16 mph.
On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will move across central and northern Georgia this morning and over the western Carolinas later today.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Nicole is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone later today, then dissipate tonight or early Saturday as it merges with a frontal system.

