First Warning Forecast: Rain, wind, and storms to end the week

Tracking Tropical Storm Nicole, set to move up the East Coast later this week. A big temperature drop is on the way this weekend.

Another windy day today with NE winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph. The persistent NE winds could trigger another round of “minor” flooding near times of high tide this morning. Expect mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the low to mid 60s, near normal for this time of year.

We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies again tomorrow. Highs will warm to the low 70s tomorrow. It will be breezy with east winds at 10 to 15 mph.

The remnants of Nicole will move over the Mid-Atlantic on Friday. Expect multiple rounds of rain throughout the day with mostly cloudy skies. Strong to severe storms are possible, including a risk for tornadoes. Winds will ramp up again, mainly SE at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Highs will return to the mid 70s on Friday.

Rain should move out overnight Friday to early Saturday and winds will relax. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with highs in the low 70s.

A cold front will move through late Saturday to early Sunday. A few showers are possible, but much cooler air will move in. Highs will only reach the low 50s on Sunday.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 10-15G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: E 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Nicole is approaching the northern Bahamas. The center of Nicole is about 90 miles east of Great Abaco Island or about 270 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida and moving WSW at 13 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas this morning, move near or over those islands by midday, and approach the east coast of Florida tonight. Nicole's center is then expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia Thursday and Thursday night, and then across the Carolinas Friday and Friday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected today, and Nicole is forecast to become a hurricane near the northwestern Bahamas and remain a hurricane when it reaches the east coast of Florida tonight. Nicole is expected to weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern United States Thursday through Friday, and it is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday night over the Mid-Atlantic states.

Nicole is a large tropical storm. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 460 miles especially to the north of the center.

