First Warning Forecast: Rainfall from Debby covering the Southeast

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking Debby as it moves up the East Coast later this week.

A mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon to evening. Highs will dip to the upper 80s, but it will still be humid.

WTKR News 3

Our rain chances will increase for the end of the week as the remnants of Hurricane Debby move up the East Coast. Expect widespread rain with scattered storms Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Most of the region should see 3” to 6” of rainfall with locally higher totals possible. Strong to severe storms are possible, mainly for Thursday and Friday. Winds will kick up Thursday and Friday but should remain below tropical storm strength.

WTKR News 3

Based on the current forecast track, the remnants of Debby should move to our northeast through the day Saturday. We should see more sunshine and start to dry out on Sunday.

Highs will linger in the mid 80s for the second half of the week, but it will still be muggy.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Debby moving over southern Georgia. On the forecast track, the center will move off the Georgia coast later today and Wednesday and approach the South Carolina coast on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast on Wednesday and Thursday when Debby is off the coast.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles east of the center.

WTKR News 3

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

