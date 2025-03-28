First Warning Forecast: Rare 'double sunrise' Saturday

Most eager onlookers across the U.S. will miss out on Saturday's partial eclipse but there's another phenomenon to look forward to that is arguably even rarer.

As the sun rises over the horizon, the moon's silhouette appears to split the sun into two cusps that can be seen on either side of the moon. This phenomenon is known as "devil's horns" or a "double sunrise."

The best vantage point for the partial solar eclipse will be over portions of Canada, Europe and states in the most northeastern part of the U.S.

At sunrise, areas like Washington D.C. and Virginia Beach fall right at or below the limit with just a 1% eclipse.

