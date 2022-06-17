First Warning Forecast: Record-breaking heat and severe storms today

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

Rcord-breaking heat and tracking severe storms this evening... Our Friday will start with plenty of sunshine and muggy temperatures in the mid 70s. We will warm up very quickly this morning and by midday, we'll already be in the low 90s.

We’ll likely break most high temperature records for the day and have our hottest day of the year so far. Expect highs in the upper 90s, feeling more like 100-105°.

Storms will be possible this afternoon but will be most likely to fire up along the passage of a cold front that will move through this evening and early tonight. Parts of our area are under a Level 2 storm threat because storms could have damaging winds, but all threats are on the table. Our timeline looks to be between 5 and 11 pm, moving in from northwest to southeast. Storms will end by 2am and skies will clear rapidly overnight. Lows will be in the low 70s.

Behind the cold front, get ready for a pleasant Father's Day and Juneteenth weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be below normal and in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

High pressure hangs around Monday, keeping the sunshine and high temperatures in the low 80s for the start of the work week. Right on cue, highs will return to the 90s for the first day of Summer and stick around Wednesday as well. Late Wednesday we could have spotty showers pop-up. There’s a slightly better chance for showers and storms later Thursday.