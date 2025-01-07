First Warning Forecast: Refreeze risk this morning, A cold & windy midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny, cold, and windy through midweek. Tracking another rain/snow chance to kick off the weekend.

Refreeze will be an issue this morning with temperatures in the 20s, any leftover rain/snow/slush could ice over. Highs will only reach the upper 30s today, but it will feel more like the mid 20s with strong NW winds gusting over 30 mph.

Sunny, cold, and breezy for Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s and a NW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Wind will ramp up again on Thursday, NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Expect sunny skies with highs in the mid 30s, but a wind chill in the 20s.

We have another chance to see some snow late Friday night into Saturday morning as an area of low pressure slides across the Southeast.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 10-20 G30

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: NW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 10-15

