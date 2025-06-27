First Warning Forecast: Relief from the dangerous heat in sight

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon a back door cold front brings slightly less hot conditions to most of Hampton Roads. Warmest temps are forecast for Northeast North Carolina where a heat advisory is in effect until 7 pm. High temperatures this afternoon reach the low to mid 90s.

A few storms develop closer to the front this afternoon and evening. Some storms could turn severe with damaging wind gusts being our primary concern.

The heat lingers into the weekend with "feels like" temperatures near 105 degrees. Highs both days will be in the mid 90s. There's a slight chance for storms with higher rain chances Sunday.

A cold front arrives by the middle of next week bringing us our greatest chances for widespread rainfall. The rain will help push temperatures back to normal on Wednesday.

Atlantic Hurricane Update:

As of 6/27/2025, 8 am

An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms currently located northwestern Caribbean Sea is expected to move west-northwestward this weekend into the Bay of Campeche. There is a 20% chance of development within the next week.

