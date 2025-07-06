First Warning Forecast: Remnants of Chantal, dangerous heat returns

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Chantal continues to meander over the Mid Atlantic bringing heavy rainfall and isolated severe storms. What's left of the storms moves just north of Hampton Roads early Monday morning. Some stronger storms could produce heavy rainfall, flash flooding and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. The remnants of Chantal exit by Monday evening.

Highs Monday will be in the upper 80s but it will feel more like 100 degrees. Dangerous heat index values near 105 degrees will stick around through the middle of the work week.

A stalled out front keeps daily chances for scattered showers and storms around all week long.

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

