First Warning Forecast: Return of heat on the near-horizon. Storms late Monday

The last day we saw 90-degree plus heat was July 29th (96 degrees), the final day of that big heatwave. Since then our temperatures have been nice by summertime standards with daily highs not getting above the 80s.

Sunday should bring another sub-90 (and mainly dry) day, but the heat and dewpoints will be rising into Monday on increasing winds from the south and southwest ahead of a cold front. Temperatures Monday will be back in the lower 90s along with much higher heat index levels that carry us through Tuesday.

That approaching front will also usher in a good chance of thunderstorms from later in the day Monday through Monday night. There is a level one risk for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center for Monday over inland areas of east-central Virginia (Level 2 risk western Virginia).

A secondary front will move across the area Tuesday but rain chances by then will be minimal, and the more notable change that will take us into Wednesday will be a brief drop in temperatures and humidity midweek.

The rest of next week will bring typical summertime fare, with storm chances rising again by the end of the week.

The tropical weather scene appears quiet for now, but with the very warm Atlantic and Gulf waters, we always keep a watchful eye. Typical peak of hurricane season is fast-approaching - from later August through September.