First Warning Forecast: Return of showers and storms Wednesday, some could be severe

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Tonight, will feature partly cloudy skies with lows near 70. Patchy fog is possible.

A cold front will move in late Wednesday bringing the chance for strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area under a level 1 for severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts. Temperatures will soar to near 90.

Scattered showers and storms will continue into Thursday, but it will be much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

High pressure will build in to end the work week and into the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine to end the work week with highs near 80.