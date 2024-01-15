First Warning Forecast: Scattered rain/snow showers, Even colder this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain and snow chances to start the week. Even colder for midweek. Another rain/snow chance for Friday. A cold and windy weekend ahead.

Mostly cloudy today with scattered rain/snow showers. The biggest chance for precipitation will be to the north and west. Highs will only reach the 40s today and may be stuck in the 30s for our northern locations.

WTKR News 3

Mostly cloudy again tomorrow with scattered rain showers. Some sleet or snow could mix in later in the day. Highs will only reach the upper 40s.

Between today and tomorrow any snow accumulation will be minimal. Parts of the Peninsula, Middle Peninsula, and Eastern Shore could see a dusting to 0.5”. Most of the Southside and NE NC will see 0” to a dusting (leaning more toward 0”).

We will see more sunshine for midweek, but highs will dip to the 30s on Wednesday, back to the 40s on Thursday.

Tracking another chance for rain on Friday with the possibility of some sleet or snow mixing in. Highs will drop to the 30s this weekend and the wind will ramp up.

Today: Rain/Snow Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Rain/Snow Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 5-15



