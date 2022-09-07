First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers, cooler, still humid for midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Leftover showers for midweek then drying out for the weekend. Not as warm to end the week but still humid.

We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers. The highest rain chances will be in the afternoon to evening. Temperatures will only reach the low 80s today, but it will still be humid. Winds will start to ramp up today, N/NE at 5 to 15 mph.

WTKR News 3

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with scattered showers. The biggest rain chances tomorrow will be in the morning to midday. It will be windy tomorrow with NE winds at 10 to 20 mph and higher gusts.

We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with lower rain chances for Friday and this weekend. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s. It will still be windy on Friday, but the wind will relax as we go into the weekend. Showers and storms return to start next week.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers. Highs near 80. Winds: NE 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Danielle is centered about 690 miles NW of the Azores and moving NE at 14 mph. A slow counterclockwise turn is forecast Friday and early Saturday, followed by a turn toward the SSE to SE over the weekend. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph with higher gusts. A gradual weakening is forecast to commence on Thursday.

Hurricane Earl is centered 490 miles south of Bermuda and moving north at 6 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Earl is expected to pass to the southeast of Bermuda late Thursday and Thursday night. Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 80 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Earl is expected to become a major hurricane late Thursday or Thursday night.

An area of low pressure located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some development of this system, and a tropical depression could form in the next day or two while it moves west to WNW at 15 to 20 mph over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. After that time, upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive for development late this week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (60%)

